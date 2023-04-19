Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
