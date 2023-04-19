Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Pacific Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

(Get Rating)

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.