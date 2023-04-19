Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.45% of Oxford Industries worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

