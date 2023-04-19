Ouster Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 337.71% and a negative return on equity of 65.59%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ouster will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

