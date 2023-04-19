Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Össur hf. Stock Performance
Össur hf. stock remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. Össur hf. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.79.
Össur hf. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.