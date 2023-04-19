ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.1 days.

ORIX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $16.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ORIX has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

