Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Down 5%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)'s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15. 1,495,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,182,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Origin Materials Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $435,015. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

