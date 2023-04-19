Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Down 5%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15. 1,495,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,182,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
