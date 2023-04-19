O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $910.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $842.52 and a 200-day moving average of $820.43.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.