OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Head-To-Head Contrast

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -18.30% -7.12% -6.76% Getty Images N/A 28.97% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Getty Images’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.95 -$11.44 million ($0.63) -22.89 Getty Images $926.24 million 2.74 -$77.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Getty Images.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OptimizeRx and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 90.21%. Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Getty Images.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Getty Images on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

