Optimism (OP) Price Tops $2.68 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $844.40 million and approximately $161.27 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

