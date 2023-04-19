OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.7 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $43.96.

Insider Activity

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,972.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,972.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $858,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,742 and have sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.