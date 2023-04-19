OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Down 0.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 5,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

OMNIQ Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMNIQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMQS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

