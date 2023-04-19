Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 425,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.