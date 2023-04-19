Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

