Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

