Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.90

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$93.90 and last traded at C$93.90, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.40.

The company has a market cap of C$230.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

