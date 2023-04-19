Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.90

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$93.90 and last traded at C$93.90, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.40.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$230.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.61.
Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.
See Also
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.