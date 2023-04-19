Olistico Wealth LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 259,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

