Olistico Wealth LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.55.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 387,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

