Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.43. 237,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

