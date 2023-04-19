Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.36. 492,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

