Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

