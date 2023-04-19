Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $439,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

