Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,266. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

