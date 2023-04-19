Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,619 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

