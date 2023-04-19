Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

