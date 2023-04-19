Oldfather Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. 650,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

