Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,158. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

