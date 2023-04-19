Oldfather Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,585,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 179,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,896. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.