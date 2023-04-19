Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. 4,507,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

