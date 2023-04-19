Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,504 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. 417,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,532. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

