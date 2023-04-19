OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OGE opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

