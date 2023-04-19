OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

