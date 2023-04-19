OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.1 days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

Shares of OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

About OC Oerlikon

(Get Rating)

See Also

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.