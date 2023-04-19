OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.1 days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
Shares of OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
About OC Oerlikon
