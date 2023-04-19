Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.99 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 220,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 371,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.98% and a return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.6819853 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

