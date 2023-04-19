O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.