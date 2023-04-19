O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

