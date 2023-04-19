O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $232,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

