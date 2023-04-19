O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 12,829 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 394.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Profile

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.