O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 811,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 276,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

