Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvve by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 86.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nuvve by 231.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $10.25.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%.

About Nuvve



Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Articles

