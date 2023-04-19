Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.52

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 111523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $957.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
