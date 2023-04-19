Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 1,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $151,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.