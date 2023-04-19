Nuformix (LON:NFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 3702697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33.

About Nuformix

(Get Rating)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.