Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 9,603,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,852,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.