NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up approximately 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 31,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,654. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

