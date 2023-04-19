Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. 89,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

