Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.89. 120,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,977. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

