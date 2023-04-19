Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $284,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,979. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

