Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $234,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,408. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

