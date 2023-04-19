Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $746,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 137,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

