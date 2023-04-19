Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NOC opened at $479.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

